Watch Do2dtun Chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on All Things Music and More

Do2dtun aka Energy Gad was the guest on Sunday’s episode of Rubbin’ Minds hosted by the one and only Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

During the sit-down, the On Air Personality and hypeman spoke on all things music and then some.

Do2dtun addressed the seeming current beef between Nigerian and Ghanaian artistes following Shatta Wale’s explosive Twitter rant. He likened the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana to a sibling rivalry, pointing out that it’s usually different from rivalry with other countries.

The father of two also touched on the current acceptance of Nigerian music on the global scene as well as the possibility of Wizkid picking up a Grammy in 2022.

Do2dtun also spoke about the long-awaited reunion of P-Square and how this will play out in the coming days.

Catch snippets of the interview below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...