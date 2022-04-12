WATCH: DJ Khaled Receives His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

DJ Khaled has been immortalised on the Hollywood boulevard as he was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The music producer had his wife and children present at the event as well as industry giants like Jay-Z, Fat Joe and others to witness the momentous occasion.

On the unveiling of the star, it was revealed that DJ Khaled is the 2,719th person to be conferred this honour.

Taking to the podium, the father of two stated that he wanted his star to represent the light that God gave him to shine on the earth.

See photos and videos from teh event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...