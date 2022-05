Davido has dropped the visuals to his hit single, ‘Stand Strong’ as promised on Wednesday, May 25 at 4pm.

The singer and label boss who featured Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir, The Samples is already garnering quite the view of YouTube.

In the music, Davido gave nod to his late mother and also made sure to include the brands he represents as ambassadors such as Puma and Martell.

Watch the exciting video below.

