Sunday, January 9, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Watch: Cute Moment Between Alexx Ekubo and His Mum

Alexx Ekubo doesn’t stop his mischief with his friends, he actually plays it all the way to his parents.

The actor shared a cute clip of himself and his mother at an event on Saturday, January 8 and we cannot help but smile.

Alexx Ekubo had offered his mother a sip of alcohol but she blatantly refused to taste it.

He took to his Instagram to share this and note that

“I offered my mum small alcohol, woman if God said No. Pls someone should tell mummy that Jesus turned water into WINE at a wedding.

