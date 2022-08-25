Thursday, August 25, 2022
WAtCH: Chris Brown Drops Visual to ‘Call Me Everyday’ Featuring Wizkid

Fans can now watch the video of the sweet collaboration between Chris Brown and Wizkid as the latter has dropped the music video of “Call Me Everyday.’

The accompanying visuals to the hit track was released on Wednesday, August 24 and has already garnered over 1.2 million views since it dropped.

The melodious tune which certified Chris as an Afrobeats artist, employed a relaxing and laid back vibe and as always, Chris Brown made sure to come through with his entertaining dance routines. Watch video below.

