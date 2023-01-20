Search
WATCH: Chigul Hilariously Reveals Dating Preference on toke Moments, Says She Can’t Date Younger Men

Celebrity

If you were not born in the 1970s and above, please do not step up to Chigul for romance.

The actress, mimic and media personality, sat down with Toke Makinwa on the latest episode of the podcast, Toke  Moments, where she hilariously dished on her dating preferences and why.

Chigul revealed that she can only date men in their forties and above, seeing as she’s well into her forties herself.

When asked of she has ever dated a younger man, she answered in the affirmative but revealed it was a terrible idea.

She noted that she will have absolutely nothing to discuss with a man in his 20s with only his physique being the highlight of the relationship. She also noted that she cannot afford that to be dragged in a war if prayer points with you her women.

So, if you’re planning to step to Chigul in the DMs , make sure the date of birth on your passport reads 197something or older.

