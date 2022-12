Bose Ogulu is a multi-facted, multi-talented and multi-lingual woman and we love seeing her in her elements.

The manager and mother of Grammy award winning singer, Burna Boy, wowed his Parisian fabs during a recent performance in the city of love.

Bose Ogulu took to the stage and addressed the concert attendees in fluent French, to the surprise of everyone present, before her son took the state for his performance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...