WATCH: Burna Boy Fakes a British Accent, Asked to Pull Down His Pants During Hilarious Date

Burna Boy got up to quite a number of shenanigans during his hilarious date with Amelia Dimoldenberg.

The Grammy award winning singer was this week’s guest on the ‘Chicken Shop Date’ and was a great sport.

Amelia got Burna Boy blushing a number of times when she complimented his good looks and fashion.

She had him try for a British accent and we must admit he did put up quite the show.

During their date, Amelia presented Burna Boy with a cupcake in celebration of his birthday a few weeks earlier, and he got to make a wish.

He was quick to correct his host that he had diamonds, not just ordinary gems in his teeth after she made reference to it and also replied that pulling down his pants is far from embarrassing for him.

Watch the date below.

