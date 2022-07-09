WATCH: Burna Boy Drops Visuals of ‘For My Hand’ Featuring Ed Sheeran

Burna Boy released his highly anticipated album, ‘Love Damini’ at midnight on Friday, July 8 and with that, decided to bless fans with the visuals of one of the tracks.

The award winning singer who performed his collaboration with Ed Sheeran ‘For My Hand,’ at Wembley stadium to the adulation of fans has dropped the visuals to go with it.

The video which has a chill, laid-back vibe is number 2 of YouTube’s trending for music and has garnered over 1.7 million views in the 24 hours since its release. Watch it below.

