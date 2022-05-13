Friday, May 13, 2022
HomeMusic
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

WATCH: Burna Boy Drops Visuals for Hot New Single, ‘Last Last’

From Madison Square Garden straight to the studio, there’s no slowing down for Burna Boy who has dropped the visuals to his hot new single, ‘Last Last.’

The brand new track which is off the Grammy award winning singer’s upcoming sixth studio album, ‘Love, Damini’ dropped at midnight on Thursday, May 13 and has already raked in over 213,000 views as at the time of reporting.

The audio and video to the  melodious tune was directed by Burna Boy himself who has described this project as very personal; a look into the life of Damini.

Watch the video below.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: