WATCH: Burna Boy Drops Visuals for Hot New Single, ‘Last Last’

From Madison Square Garden straight to the studio, there’s no slowing down for Burna Boy who has dropped the visuals to his hot new single, ‘Last Last.’

The brand new track which is off the Grammy award winning singer’s upcoming sixth studio album, ‘Love, Damini’ dropped at midnight on Thursday, May 13 and has already raked in over 213,000 views as at the time of reporting.

The audio and video to the melodious tune was directed by Burna Boy himself who has described this project as very personal; a look into the life of Damini.

Watch the video below.

