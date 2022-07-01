WATCH: Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran Perform Their Unreleased Collaboration Together in Wembley Stadium

Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran have new music together on the way and decided to treat some fans to a first listen of it.

The self acclaimed African giant and his Brit singer colleague treated the audience at Wembley Stadium to ‘For My Hand’ which is one of the songs off the ‘Love, Damini’ album, set for release later this month.

As expected, the audience lapped up the thrilling performance after Sheeran brought up Burna Boy on stage for the surprise performance. ‘For My Hand’ is the 13th track on the ‘Love Damini’ album and we can’t wait to hear the rest of it.

