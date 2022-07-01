Friday, July 1, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

WATCH: Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran Perform Their Unreleased Collaboration Together in Wembley Stadium

Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran have new music together on the way and decided to treat some fans  to a first listen of it.

The self acclaimed African giant and his Brit singer colleague treated the audience at Wembley Stadium to ‘For My Hand’ which is one of the songs off the ‘Love, Damini’ album, set for release later this month.

As expected, the audience lapped up the thrilling performance after Sheeran brought up Burna Boy on stage for the surprise performance. ‘For My Hand’ is the 13th track on the ‘Love Damini’ album and we can’t wait to hear the rest of it.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: