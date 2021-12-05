WATCH: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Come to Blows During Verzuz Performance

The Verzuz Battle between singing groups, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia escalated quickly to chaos during their performance on Thursday, December 2. The altercation became the first physical altercation ever in Verzuz’s history.

It is no secret that back in the 90s, Bone Thugs-NHarmony and Three 6 Mafia had a tense beef going on which stemmed from a misunderstanding.

In ain interview from 2015, DJ Paul from Three 6 Mafia had alluded that Bone Thugs-N-Harmony were copying their style.

“We was rapping about triple six, devil shit, and tongue twisting over slow beats… and we hear somebody kind of on our same style… We were like, ‘Damn these dudes done stole our style!'”

It all seems like water under the bridge when a Verzuz Battle between the legendary groups was announced and both sides claimed the beef was over. However, hours before the battle, Bizzy Bone put up a long Instagram post calling Three 6 Mafia “devil worshippers.

Well things came to a head on Thursday night while both groups battled at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The match up featured the standard back-and-forth bickering that comes with these battles and after a performance of “Buddah Lovaz,” Bizzy seemed turned off by how Three 6 Mafia was responding.

Hee approached the group saying:

“Aye, before we even get started, you ugly motherfuckers ain’t finna be mocking me while I’m on motherfuckin’ stage. Like straight the fuck up.”

Juicy responded by telling Bizzy Bone to s*ck his d*ck which made him throw what looked like a bottle of water. This started a mini tussle with Gangsta Boo calling Bizzy a “hater” and mocking some of his mental health struggles.

After this, Verzuz went on a commercial break to get a grip on the situation. It took a couple of minutes, but Bizzy came back and he was apologetic, dapping up Three 6 Mafia and telling the crowd:

“I wanna apologize to everybody the fuck out here. On both sides. I’m not trying to fuck this shit up. Pardon me. Let’s keep the party motherfuckin’ going.”

Following the apology, things calmed down and went on without a hitch.

