WATCH: Blue Ivy Shrugs Jay Z Off While Serving Perfect Courtside Fashion at Basketball Game

Blue Ivy is all grown up and was definitely not feeling dad, Jay-Z trying to plant a kiss on her cheek in public.

The 10-year-old Grammy winner and child of Hiphop royalty parents; Beyonce and Jay-Z, shrugged her dad off after he tried to kiss her as they sat courtside during the Golden State Warriors versus Boston Celtics game on Monday night.

Blue Ivy served the perfect courtside fashion at the game. She wore a leather blue jacket and had her styled in perfect curls which she paired with hoop earrings.

See the cute video.

definitely did not want her dad, Jay-Z embarrassing her in public by attempting to kiss her

