Ayra Starr has dropped the music video to her latest music offering ‘Rush’.

The singer released the visuals to the hit single which currently holds the title of the number one song in the country, on Monday September 26.

The video of ‘Rush’ directed by nine other that ace director, TG Omori, has garnered over 240,000 views on YouTube since it dropped some 13 hours ago. Watch below.

