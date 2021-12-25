Watch as Pasuma Performs a Fuji remix of “12 Days Of Christmas” on Netflix’s “A Naija Christmas”

Pasuma added a twist to the famous “12 Days of Christmas” jingle in the new movie, A Naija Christmas that is currently streaming on Netflix.

Recall that the project was helmed by Kunle Afoloyan and follows three sons on their quest to make their mother’s Christmas wish for daughters-in-law come true.

It has garnered heartwarming conversations, and now Afolayan has released the music video of Fuji singer, Pasuma, performing the Christmas Gala Song from the movie.

“Culture is everything to me, A Naija Christmas soundtrack is not only the first Christmas song of its kind, but it simply transcends Christmas songs to a whole different level, giving it an extra feel of cultural essence, which is what we are about,” Afolayan said about the song.

Watch it:

