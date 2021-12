Tiwa Savage was pleasantly surprised during her latest performance.

The singer who held her Tiwa Savage Live in Concert show on Friday, December 17 in Lagos Nigeria got a cute surprise.

While she was performing, her son, Jamil Balogun came on stage to surprise her with a hug and flowers.

The cute moment was captured on camera and has since gone viral.

Watch the adorable clip below.

