WATCH: Adesua Etomi Releases Cover for Husband’s ‘Strong Thing’

Adesua Etomi has done a cover of one of Banky W’s hit tracks, ‘Strong Thing’.

Th actress cum singer released the acapella version of the song which she stated is a tribute to her “insanely talented” hubby.

The video which she posted on her Instagram page, showed Adesua as lead singer, background vocalist and video vixen. She noted that she activated the ‘W’ in her which had been asleep, prior.

The mother of one meant serious business as she had the costume to match her fly; ‘blinging’ jacket, hat and of course, Banky W’s signature moves. Watch video below.

