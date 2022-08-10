Wednesday, August 10, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

WATCH: Adesua Etomi Releases Cover for Husband’s ‘Strong Thing’

Adesua Etomi has done a cover of one of Banky W’s hit tracks, ‘Strong Thing’.

Th actress cum singer released the acapella version of the song which she stated is a tribute to her “insanely talented” hubby.

The video which she posted on her Instagram page, showed Adesua as lead singer, background vocalist and video vixen. She noted that she activated the ‘W’ in her which had been asleep, prior.

The mother of one meant serious business as she had the costume to match her fly; ‘blinging’ jacket, hat and of course, Banky W’s signature moves. Watch video below.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: