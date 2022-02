The time is here as Adesua Etomi has dropped her debut single, ‘So Natural’ along with its video.

The Nollywood actress abs wife of record label EME co-founder, Banky W, released the love song just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The couple who will be hosting a one-of-a-kind hybrid event for lovers, #TheBAADExperience consisting of music, dance, drama and more on, Sunday, February 13 will definitely put the new song ‘So Natural’ in the line up.

Watch the video below.

