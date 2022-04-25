WATCH: Adekunle Gold Pulls Sweet Surprise on Simi on National TV

Don’t you just love love especially when your favourite celebrities such as Adekunle Gold and Simi are serving #CoupleGoals.

The *High” crooner pulled a sweet surprise on his singer wife on national TV during the live show of the singing reality TV show, ‘Nigerian Idol’ where she serves as a judge.

Host, IK Osakioduwa had told Simi that given that her birthday was during the week, the team had reached out to a couple of her super fans on her timeline and one super fan had gotten the opportunity to come see her and wish her a happy birthday.

In comes the super fan with a cake and he happened to be none other than her husband, Adekunle Gold.

Simi could not hide her shock at seeing her husband and the duo exchanged hugs and a few kisses in view of the live audience and folks at home.

Adekunle Gold went on to note that he is very proud of her and he and their daughter, Deja are rooting for her.

