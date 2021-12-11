WATCH: Adekunle Gold Plays Elle USA’s Game of Song Association

Adekunle Gold sat down with some of the team members Elle US magazine recently and of course had to play their famous game.

The singer who is working hard to cement his reach to North America, shared a clip of the game and even earned bragging rights in the process.

Adekunle Gold played the Song Association fans where you’re given a word and have to sing a song that has that word in it.

Slow and follow were some of the words he was given and he nailed them. He revealed that he currently has the highest score on the leaderboard in the caption to the video.

Watch.

