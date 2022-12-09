Friday, December 9, 2022
Warri Pikin Begs the Internet to Quit Using A Particular Photo of Her

Anita Asuoha aka Warri Pikin has resorted to begging to get folks from using a particular photo of her.

The comedian and MC took to her Instagram page to share a behind-the-scene clip of a recent photo session and made the appeal.

The mother of two who was clad in a white silk shirt and cream 2-piece suit, urged events people and everyone else concerned to desist from using a particular photo of her clad in pink.

Warri Pikin noted that the photo has tried as it’s been around for a while, hence, the recent photo session. She added that she now has new photos for such proposes.

 

