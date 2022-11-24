Warri Pikin Announces She’ll Be Having Wedding of Her Dreams in 2023

Anita Asuoha aka Warri Pikin has announced her plan to get married again come 2023.

The comedian and actress shared that she will finally have the wedding of her dreams, the way she always wanted it, with her husband Ikechukwu with whom she shares two children..

Warri Pikin shared this on her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 23 as she took fans on th first course if action towards preparation for her dream wedding; getting a diamond engagement ring.

She noted that when her husband proposed to her years ago, he did so under a canopy, didn’t get down on bended knees and the ring he proposed with wasn’t it at all. Now, however, both of them get a do-over and will have everything like they always wanted.

