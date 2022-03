So, we will be seeing Will Smith again in I Am Legend, this time a sequel which Warner Bros. is developing.

Complex and Variety report that the studio will bring back the actor for the next chapter, which will also star Michael B. Jordan. The new project will be co-produced by Jordan, and will be written by Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the 2007 film from the Richard Matheson 1954 novel.

We can’t wait!

