WARIF No Tolerance March Records Huge Success Across 5 Continents in Five Cities

The 2021 edition of the WARIF No Tolerance March recorded a huge success according to frontliners.

The event held on Saturday, Dec 4, 2021, across 5 continents in 5 cities; Lagos London, New York, Sydney and Bangkok.

The WARIF team thanked everyone who contributed in one way or the other to make the event a success and reiterated its commitment to transforming the gender land scape in Nigeria – insisting on policy change and adoption of better and more cohesive laws to protect women and girls; providing the care and essential services needed by survivors; implementing impactful educational and community based initiatives towards ending the violence against women and girls and standing in the gap as the voice of the voiceless!!!

Every woman or girl deserves to live in a society free of gender based violence.

See video from the March below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...