Warere Beach Hotel, Zanzibar, Edits Reply to Nigerian Woman Who Was Sexually Assaulted in Her Room

Warere Beach Hotel in Zanzibar has edited they shared after Zainab Oladehinde took to her Twitter to share a detailed horrifying story of how she was sexually assaulted in their room.

In case you miss it: Oladehinde had gone to the country in April 2021 to celebrate her 23rd birthday, and the journey turned into a visit to hell when she woke up and found a man in her room forcing himself on her.

She wept, begged him; he tried to strangle her when she refused him, and she resorted to saying she had HIV, which was the only word that broke through. She convinced him to go get a condom and he left with a promise to return. And she fled the room to find help in the room of a Russian couple she made friends with the day before. When she returned the following morning, she realised that her money was missing, and the horror took a new turn when the police almost assaulted her for demanding justice and for recording how horribly they treated her.

See the story here.

At first in their response, Warere Beach Hotel claimed that Oladehinde had a consensual affair with the security man, that it wasn’t an assault as she had claimed. They further added that she tried to extort them of $10, 000.

See their statement.

This response is rather lame, rude & condescending. This Hotel is truly unrepentant. This whole response only succeeded in smearing Zainab’s personality. They responded because their Google Rating went from 4.5 to 1.2. Please Boycott WARERE BEACH HOTEL Nungwi Zanzibar, Tanzania. pic.twitter.com/wXQu7gX7EG — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) April 17, 2022

Now, here’s the current press release the hotel has up on their Facebook:

