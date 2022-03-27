War: Biden calls for Putin’s removal in rousing Poland speech

US President, Joe Biden, has told Russians that they are not the enemies, but their President, Vladimir Putin, who he insists “cannot remain in power”.

Biden delivered a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday where he also visited refugees fleeing the assault on Ukraine.

Biden gave a direct message to the Russian people, saying, “You… are not our enemy.”

“I’ve always spoken directly and honestly to you, the Russian people, let me say this if you’re able to listen:

“You, the Russian people, are not our enemy. I refuse to believe that you welcome the killing of innocent children and grandparents or that you accept hospitals, schools, maternity wards — for God’s sake — being pummeled with Russian missiles and bombs,” Biden said.

Biden also said Putin’s actions in Ukraine are “not the actions of a great nation” and called on Russians who were alive during the Soviet Union and heard of it from their families to speak up.

“These are not memories of the past,” Biden said. “This is exactly what the Russian army is doing in Ukraine right now.”

“This is not who you are. This is not the future you deserve for your families and your children. I’m telling you the truth. This war is not worthy of you, the Russian people,” Biden said.

