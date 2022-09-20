Waje Tweeted Her Dreams of Working With Tems. And Tems is About to Make that Happen!

We finally might be having a Tems and Waje duet coming our way!
Hours ago, Waje tweeted how lovely it would be to be on a song with Tems. “Imagine @temsbaby and I on track,” she tweeted, adding, “Please guys whisper to her.”
And fans rose to the call, tagging Tems. Now, the superstar has responded in a way that is pleasing our souls.
“Check yah dmss Sisss,’ she wrote, with triple heart emojis. And everyone is in their feelings!
Check it out:
Check yah dmss Sisss💖💖 https://t.co/nbEVNy7YhS
— TEMS (@temsbaby) September 20, 2022