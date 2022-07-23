Saturday, July 23, 2022
Waje on Her New Album, ‘Waje 2.0’: “The Time Has Come to Begin a New Chapter.”

Waje has finally dropped a new album, Waje 2.0, and she has inspiring things to say about the project.

Posting about it on her Instagram, she said: “Finally, the time has come to begin a new chapter, a new journey and a new expression of me.”

She continued: “I am making the brightest stars out of the constellation of my life; I am super excited for you to come along with me as this story unfolds. WAJE 2.0 is a body of work that begins our journey, and I promise you there is a whole lot more to follow. This; is The Reemergence of WAJE! it will be televised with you. No ceilings, No Stopping, No boxes.”

Stream the album:

