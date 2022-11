Waje is currently mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Philip.

The singer who had been sharing the health struggles of the canine in its final days via her Instagram stories, revealed it finally passed on Saturday morning, November 19.

Waje shared some very interesting details about Philip, noting that it was quite the fussy dog, loved chin-chin, had expensive taste buds and would excitedly play with all the kids in her estate.

She added that she will miss her ‘Dog Son’ dearly.

