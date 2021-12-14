Waitress Fired After Customers Gave Her a Generous $4,200 Tip

A waitress in Arkansas was fired from her job after customers gave her a generous tip of $4, 400, which she refused to split with the restaurant’s staff and management.

According to 5NEWS, the woman Ryan Brandt worked for an outlet called Oven And Tap in Bentonville, Arkansas. She was one of the two waitresses who served the over 40 customers, and in the end, the two of them received $2,200 each in cash.

“I was definitely just shocked and overwhelmed with gratitude in that moment as soon as I realized what he was saying,” Ryan said, but then things turned awry 20 later, when the management said she could only keep 20 percent of the tip, and that she would have to split it with the rest of the staff.

“To turn right back around and find out that I wasn’t keeping it was kind of disheartening because we don’t tip share in any way,” Brandt said.

One of the men who she served that day, Grant Wise, messaged the restaurant ahead of time to ask about their tipping policy and asked the restaurant to return the gratuity to their servers in full.

The restaurant agreed to return the money, but a few days later, they fired Brandt over the phone.

“It was devastating, I borrowed a significant amount for student loans,” Brandt said in an interview with another local news station Fox59. “Most of them were turned off because of the pandemic but they’re turning back on in January and that’s a harsh reality,” said Brandt.

This stirred outrage, especially because Brandt said that throughout her time in the restaurant (over three years), waiters had never shared their tips.

Reacting to the outrage, the restaurant said in a statement: “the server who was terminated was not let go because she chose to keep the tip money,” but then added that tip sharing is a common industry practice they follow as a company.

People have since raised over $8, 000 for Brandt on GoFundMe.

See her video:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...