WAFCON 2O22: Morocco top Botswana to seal first ever World Cup spot

Hosts Morocco have qualified for next year’s FIFA women’s World Cup, after defeating debutants Botswana 2-1 in the second quarter-final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Wednesday.

Morocco have now qualified for next year’s women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, their first ever qualification.

Sanaa Massoudy gave Morocco the perfect start in the third minute after getting onto a set piece and slotting past the keeper.

But just four minutes after going behind, Botswana equalized thanks to a wonderful left foot free-kick from Keitumetse Dithebe.

And in the 59th minute Yasmin Mrabet restored the Atlas Lionesses lead with a header which proved to be the winner.

The quarter-finals will continue on Thursday with champions Super Falcons of Nigeria facing Cameroon and South Africa tackle Tunisia.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zambia became the first team from this ongoing WAFCON to qualify for the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup.

The Copper Queens beat Senegal 4-3 on penalties after both sides played 1-1 after 120 minutes.

