WAFCON 22: Tunisia, Senegal win, Cameroon held by Zambia

Tunisia recorded the highest win margin at the ongoing WAFCON after thrashing Togo 4-1 in Group B on Sunday.

The game saw the first sending off in the tournament as Togo’s Omolatcho Djankale was shown a straight red card with the score at 2-1.

Tunisia got off to the perfect start thanks to Mariem Houij who scored just one minute into the game.

Sabrine Ellouzi made it 2-0 after 12 minutes but Togo pulled a goal back on 22 minutes from the penalty spot converted by Odette Gnintegma.

Hopes of a possible comeback was dashed following sending off of Djankale nine minutes into the second half.

Tunisia capitalized and went 3-1 ahead on 60 minutes through Ellouzi before a 71st minute own goal by Ame Lila Amouklou made it 4-1.

In the second game in Group B also played on Sunday, the Indomitable Lionesses were forced to a goalless draw by Zambia.

Meanwhile, in the first game decided on Sunday, Senegal marked their return to the WAFCON with a 2-0 win against Uganda in Group A.

Goals in each half by Ndeye Diakhate (39th minute penalty) and Nguenar Ndiaye (50th minute), secured the win for the Senegalese.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...