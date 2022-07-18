WAFCON 22: Morocco edge 9-man Super Falcons on penalties to reach final

Hosts Morocco have qualified for a first ever WAFCON final after edging champions Super Falcons of Nigeria on penalties in Monday’s semi-final.

Both sides could not be separated after 120 minutes of grueling and gripping football in Rabat, as Uchenna Kanu’s second-half own goal was cancelled out by Sanaa Mssoudy to leave the tie at 1-1.

Randy Waldrum’s side had two players sent off in the second-half – first Habibatu Ayinde for a needless tackle in the 48th minute before livewire Rasheedat Ajibade followed suit in the 71st minute.

The Super falcons however dug deep to force the game to penalties, where they ultimately came up short.

The nine-time champions will now go up against Zambia in the third-place playoff match, while Morocco will do battle with South Africa in the final.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...