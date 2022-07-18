WAFCON 2022: We’re ready to conquer Morocco – Okobi declares

Super Falcons star Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene says the team has what it takes to reach the final of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

The defending champions will take on hosts Morocco in the semi-final at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex, Rabat on Monday night (today).

The Super Falcons have fought their way back from a difficult start to the competition to reach the last four.

After going down to a 2-1 defeat to Banyana Banyana of South Africa in their opening fixture, the West Africans defeated Botswana and Burundi to seal a place in the quarter-finals.

Randy Waldrum’s side passed a big test subduing Cameroon 1-0 to set up a tantalizing clash with the hosts.

Ngozi, who has been one of the top performers for the Super Falcons in the competition, is adamant they are battle ready for the hosts.

“No matter who we face, whether it’s the host country or whatever, it’s football… we have to be ready to win and qualify for the final,” Okobi told CAFonline.

The match will kick off at 9 pm Nigerian time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...