WAFCON 2022: Falcons resume training ahead of Zambia clash

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are set to train at the Stade El Bechir Mohammedia, in Mohammedia Morocco, ahead of their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON) Third-Place match against Zambia in Casablanca on Friday.

The Super Falcons are set to take on the Copper Queens of Zambia tomorrow [Friday July 22] at the Mohammed V Stadium Casablanca.

The brave Falcons lost 5-4 on penalties to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in the semifinals on Monday 18 July at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium Rabat after the two sides ended it 1-1 in 120 minutes

The Copper Queens lost 1-0 to Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the semi-final on Monday 18 July at the Mohammed V Stadium through Linda Molthalo’s solitary winner netted from a spot-kick in the 94th minute.

The Super Falcons media team announced the Nigerians’ last training session ahead of the Third-Place match via the team’s Twitter handle.

“We will train 7-8pm today [Thursday] at the Stade El Bechir, Mohammedia ahead of of tomorrow’s WAFCON 2022 third place game against Zambia. First 15 minutes open to the media,” the Tweet reads.

The Super Falcons who have won Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON) nine times, won the bronze medal at WAFCON 2008 and finished fourth in 2012.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...