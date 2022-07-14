WAFCON 2022: Falcons must produce top performance to beat Cameroon – Waldrum

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has stated that the title holders must be at their best to beat Cameroon in their quarter-final fixture at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

Waldrum’s side will tackle the Indomitable Lioness at the Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca later today.

The Super Falcons have never lost to Cameroon at the WAFCON, with their most recent win coming in the semi-final four years ago in Ghana.

Waldrum reckoned that history of past encounters between both countries will not play any part when both teams do battle this time around.

“We have to respect the history between the two teams. We have been involved in matches against Cameroon in the past but this game is before us now,” Waldrum told a press conference.

“It doesn’t matter now if we have more wins or they have more wins. What we experienced in the qualifiers have really helped us.

“The history of Nigeria in this competition is not going to help us. We have to win it on merit, based on the work we put in at the end of the day.

“We have a very tough task of getting to this tournament. We played against a good Ghanaian side and Ivory Coast as well.

“Nothing has been easy for us. We take a difficult path and we will be ready to do that again.”

