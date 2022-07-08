Friday, July 8, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

WAFCON 2022: Falcons bounce back with 2-0 win over Botswana

The Super Falcons bounced back from their defeat to South Africa by seeing off debutants Botswana 2-0 in their second Group C game at the ongoing WAFCON on Thursday.

Goals in either half from Ifeoma Onumonu and substitute Christy Ucheibe secured the nine-time champions their first points of the tournament.

Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum made a raft of changes with Chiamaka Nnadozie, Francisca Orgeda, Ngozi Okobi and Toni Payne all starting.

The win means the Falcons go second in Group C and will face Burundi in their last game on Sunday while Botswana face already qualified Bayana Bayana of South Africa.

