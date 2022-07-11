WAFCON 2022: Falcons blitz Burundi to reach Quarterfinals

The Super Falcons have qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a comfortable 4-0 win against debutants Burundi in their final Group C game.

A brace from Uchenna Kanu and a goal each from Rasheedat Ajibade and Peace Efih secured the Falcons’ second passage from the group.

In the group’s other game, Banyana Banyana of South Africa recorded their third win after pipping Botswana 1-0, thanks to Nthabiseng Majiya.

Despite the defeat, Botswana qualify alongside Nigeria and South Africa into the quarter-finals.

South Africa top the group with nine points, the Falcons finish in second spot on six points while Botswana placed third on three points and clinched one of the third best placed positions.

The quarter-final pairing will see the Falcons face Cameroon on Thursday while South Africa and Botswana will take on Tunisia and Morocco respectively.

