VP Osinbajo thrills guests at business forum by singing ‘Badman Looking Good in Dior’ (Watch video)

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has shown guests at a business forum that he not only knows how to sing, but can also drop some acapella.

The VP was invited as a speaker at Tony Elumelu Group Chairman’s Forum 2022 and he decided to give a memorable performance.

Osinbajo had finished giving his speech when he started singing acapella version of singer, Rugar’s ‘Dior’ for the crowd.

After singing the chorus, he then asked the audience if they knew the song.

Elumelu who was caught by surprise exclaimed in disbelief as he heard the vice president singing. When Osinbajo was done, the crowd gave him a round of applause.

Watch video below;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

