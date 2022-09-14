VP Osinbajo meets John Kerry at Presidential Villa

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday met the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Kerry who was Secretary of State under the Obama administration, is visiting Nigeria barely two weeks after VP Osinbajo’s returned from his work visit to the United States.

While details of their meeting remain sketchy, it is believed to be a follow-up on the Vice President’s proposal for a Debt-For-Climate Swap deal.

During his last visit to the US, VP Osinbajo proposed a Debt-For-Climate Swap deal to achieve a just and equitable energy transition for Africa.

Explaining the DFC concept yesterday during a lecture on a just and equitable energy transition for Africa at the Center for Global Development in Washington D.C, Prof Osinbajo stated that “debt for climate swaps is a type of debt swap where bilateral or multilateral debt is forgiven by creditors in exchange for a commitment by the debtor to use the outstanding debt service payments for national climate action programs.

“Typically, the creditor country or institution agrees to forgive part of a debt, if the debtor country would pay the avoided debt service payment in a local currency into an escrow or any other transparent fund and the funds must then be used for agreed climate projects in the debtor country.”

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...