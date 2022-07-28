Voter Registration: Tambuwal declares Thursday, Friday work free

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has declared Thursday and Friday, July 28 and 29, 2022, as work free days.

This is in a bid to allow members of the public and public servants in the state to fully participate in the ongoing voters registration exercise across the country.

Equally, the break is also to allow local government chairmen and their councilors as well as the teeming workers to go out for the mobilization and sensitization of eligible voters to go out and register as well as collect their Personal Voters Card (PVC) in the state in order to be part of the upcoming General Elections in the country.

Governor Tambuwal in a short statement on Wednesday appealed to all citizens in the state to be orderly in the course of the exercise.

Similarly, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has approved Thursday and Friday this week as work free days to enable civil servants participate in the ongoing voters’ card registration before the deadline of 31st July, 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...