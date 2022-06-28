Voter Registration: INEC says has made 10.4 million new registrations

Over 10 million new voters have registered in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise across the country.

This is according to the update for Week 11 in the Fourth Quarter released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday.

A breakdown of the figure showed that while fresh registrants hit 10,487,972, completed registration was pegged at 8,631,696.

Online registration as of 7 am, Monday 27th June 2022 was pegged at 3,250,449, and physical registration, at 5,381,247.

Furthermore, the update noted that the fresh registrants are made up of 4,292,690 males; females: 4,339,006; Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs): 67,171 and youths: 6,081,456.

As part of moves to get Nigerians registered, the European Union and YIAGA Africa, a civil organisation, recently organised concerts in Lagos and Abuja.

Tagged ‘Youth Vote Count’, the mega concerts have top Nigerian artists performing to a teeming crowd. Registrations were also done at the events.

Religious organisations and other bodies have also ramped up efforts to get eligible Nigerians enrolled.

