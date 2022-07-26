Voter Registration: El-Rufai announces 3-day holiday in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has declared a three-day public holiday to enable more citizens to complete their voter registration ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Tuesday, saying the holiday is from July 27 to 29th.

He said the move is necessary so that more Kaduna electorates will be able to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and participate in the 2023 general elections.

While urging all eligible residents of the state to seize this window to register to vote and to therefore be in a position to exercise their right to vote, Adekeye disclosed that the government requests all employers to actively support their staff to register before INEC closes voter registration on July 31.

See the full statement issued by the state government below:

Voter Registration: KDSG declares public holiday 27-29 July 2022

Signed

Muyiwa Adekeye

Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication)

26th July 2022

