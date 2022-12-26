Search
Vote leaders who won’t fight bandits – Sheikh Gumi [Video]

As Nigerians gear up for the 2023 general elections, popular Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has told Nigerians to vote for those who will not fight bandits if elected into office.

In a sermon, the controversial Islamic cleric urged Nigerians to vote for leaders who would negotiate with bandits when elected into office.

Describing bandits as “our people,” Gumi said Nigeria’s next set of leaders should negotiate and give bandits what they want for peace to reign.

“Don’t vote for those who will fight bandits. The fighters (bandits) are our people. So please vote for those who, after attaining power, will call and negotiate with our people (bandits) so as to give them what they want for peace to reign,” he said.

Bandits have been ravaging some Northern States like Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, and Taraba.

They have abducted and killed some persons while collecting ransom worth millions of naira.

