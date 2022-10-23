Sunday, October 23, 2022
VOGUE’s Anna Wintour Cuts Ties With Kanye Following Anti-Semitic Comments

Even Anna Wintour no longer wants anything to do with Kanye West.

TMZ reports that  Vogue’s editor-in-chief who had a great professional relationship with Kanye West has decided to cut ties with him because of his “erratic behavior” and anti-Semitic comments.

This comes shortly after Balenciaga reportedly cut off ties with him and even removed his image from their Paris Fashion Show, which he opened this year, from their website.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” a rep for Kering, the parent company of Balenciaga, told the publication.

