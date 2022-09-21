Vivica Fox Weighs in on 50 Cent’s Penis Enlargement Situation

Vivica Fox has weighed in on 50 Cent’s penis enlargement situation.

The actress who famously dated the rapper several years ago, spoke on it on the Cocktails with Queens show which she co-hosts with Angela Raye, Syleena Johnson and Claudia Jordan.

Vivica supported her ex-boyfriend noting that she stands with him in this situation as he is right. She went on to note that he is good and needs no penis enlargement for anything.

Recall that news went viral last week after a plastic surgeon alleged 50 Cent had sought her services and had male enhancement surgery done to his nether regions.

The rapper had responded by filing a lawsuit against the establishment for that misinformation.

