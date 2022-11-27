Vivica A. Fox Slams Kanye West for Using Her in Campaign Video

Vivica A. Fox wants everyone to know she does not and will not support Kanye West.

The actress made this clear on Twitter in a post in which she called out the rapper for using her in his campaign video. In the video the rapper shared on Twitter earlier this week, Vivica can be heard criticizing West, saying:

“Yo, Kanye. Eff you. And I mean that with everything inside of me. You got to cancel him. And I know we not trying to be in a cancel culture but we got to hit him in his pockets now. Because he, obviously, doesn’t care about the African-American culture.”

Seeing this, Fox took to Twitter on Friday to blast the rapper to hell.

“Now dawling if you gonna use a clip featuring me it should be accurate! I was not happy with you 5 saying George Floyd wasn’t murdered, but THANKS 4 watching my @foxsoultv show #CocktailsWithQueens & know 2 Can Play that game,” Fox wrote.

Now dawling if u gonna use a clip featuring me it should be accurate! I was not happy with you 4 saying George Floyd wasn't murdered, but hey THANKS 4 watching my @foxsoultv show #CocktailsWithQueens & know 2 Can Play That Game! 😉 https://t.co/gGk5LWZwxo — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) November 25, 2022

