Saturday, October 22, 2022
Viral Video: 2 arrested as Police probe assault on Lady

The Nasarawa State Police Command on Saturday said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the physical abuse of a young lady by a group of persons in the state.

A viral video posted by Twitter user, @Sanchezbig17, showed a group of persons assaulting the unnamed lady who was stripped naked, battered with sticks, and her clothes cut with scissors by her abusers who drove her to the middle of a bush.

The incident escalated from a disagreement between the young lady and her friend over who has the right to the phone number of a certain man. In a statement, the Nasarawa State Police Command said investigation had commenced into the matter.

“Sequel to the viral tweet of assault on a female teenager in Lafia, Nasarawa state, the Command swiftly commenced an investigation into the case.

“It is gratifying to state that, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case while the vehicle used in conveying the victim to an undisclosed location where she was assaulted has been recovered.

“Effort is ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects still at large,” the tweet read.

