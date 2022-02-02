Viola Davis Shares First Look of Film, The Woman King

Viola Davis has shared the first look photos of the highly anticipated film, ‘The Woman King’ in honour of the beginning of Black History Month.

The actress posted the photos of the historical epic which also stars John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, Nollywood’s Jimmy Odukoya and a host of others.

The film is inspired by true events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

“I’m deeply honoured and excited to bring this incredible story of these badass female warriors to life. Get ready for THE WOMAN KING exclusively in movie theatres this Fall!!!” Viola Davis captioned the photos.

