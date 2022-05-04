Viola Davis Set to Reprise ‘Suicide Squad’ Role in ‘Peacemaker’ Spinoff Series

Viola Davis is currently having talks to reprise her Suicide Squad and Peacemaker role of Amanda Waller in her own spinoff series at HBO Max.

According to Variety, this deal is birthed by her roles in the two episodes of Peacemaker, a spinoff of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad that follows John Cena’s eponymous character. The plot of the new spinoff is not yet public, but some sources claimed that the show will directly follow the events of the Season 1 Peacemaker finale.

Here’s what happened at the end of the first season of the HBO Max show per Complex: “Davis made her second uncredited appearance when Waller’s daughter Adebayo, portrayed by Danielle Brooks, publicly revealed her mother’s work with the Suicide Squad and Task Force X.”

Davis is said to be an executive producer on the project, while Christal Henry is attached to write and executive produce. Gunn will also be producing if the show goes ahead.

We can’t wait.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...